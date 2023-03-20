Punjab extends internet ban as Amritpal still at large

Punjab extends internet suspension till March 21 noon as hunt for Amritpal Singh continues

Earlier today, Amritpal Singh's uncle and driver surrendered before the police in Jalandhar

DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 20 2023, 11:30 ist
  • updated: Mar 20 2023, 11:33 ist
Police and security personnel patrol in the village Jallupur Khera about 45 km from Amritsar on March 19, 2023. - A manhunt for a radical Sikh preacher in India entered its second day on March 19, after authorities shut mobile internet in the whole of Punjab state and arrested 78 of his supporters. Credit: PTI Photo

The Punjab government has extended the suspension of mobile internet and SMS services till Tuesday noon, even as the hunt for radical Sikh preacher and Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh continued.

"All mobile internet services, all SMS services (except banking and mobile recharge) and all dongle services provided on mobile networks, except the voice call, in the territorial jurisdiction of Punjab suspended till March 21 (12:00 hours) in the interest of public safety," the Department of Home Affairs and Justice, Government of Punjab, said. 

Police had said it had launched a "massive statewide cordon and search operations (CASO)" against elements of the 'Waris Punjab De' (WPD), headed by Amritpal, against whom several criminal cases had been registered.

Earlier today, Amritpal Singh's uncle and driver surrendered before the police in Jalandhar while the Khalistan sympathiser was still on the run, police said on Monday.

