Punjab extends internet suspension till March 21 noon as hunt for Amritpal Singh continues

The Punjab government has extended the suspension of mobile internet and SMS services till Tuesday noon, even as the hunt for radical Sikh preacher and Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh continued.

"All mobile internet services, all SMS services (except banking and mobile recharge) and all dongle services provided on mobile networks, except the voice call, in the territorial jurisdiction of Punjab suspended till March 21 (12:00 hours) in the interest of public safety," the Department of Home Affairs and Justice, Government of Punjab, said.

Police had said it had launched a "massive statewide cordon and search operations (CASO)" against elements of the 'Waris Punjab De' (WPD), headed by Amritpal, against whom several criminal cases had been registered.

Earlier today, Amritpal Singh's uncle and driver surrendered before the police in Jalandhar while the Khalistan sympathiser was still on the run, police said on Monday.

