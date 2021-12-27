Punjab farmers think new political front could impact fight for MSP: Report

Nearly 22 farmer organisations in Punjab that were part of the protest against the farm laws, recently formed a political front which has not gone down well with other farmers who were also involved in the protests.

The farmers are concerned about how the political parties would impact the demand for MSP that they have been protesting for.

Farmer Jasbir Singh (40) told The Indian Express, “This new front will be a talking point in every village. We had been talking about cleaning politics but had not thought that people from Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) will take this decision so fast. Too fast and too early! Our fight for MSP is still midway.”

Another farmer Satnam Singh Bharian was quoted by the publication as saying that the farmer leaders were too busy to react to the recent issues because they were too busy floating their own political party.

“Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has said that after taking two steps backwards, the government will take two steps forward again. But there was no farmer union leader to react to it as they are busy floating their own political party. Now what will happen to the morcha, our struggle over farming issues was suspended, it has not ended. The first meeting of SKM is on January 15 after suspending the protest and much before that we heard the news of two political fronts being floated — one by Gurnam Singh Chaduni and another by 22 farmer unions under the leadership of Balbir Singh Rajewal,” he said.

Another farmer thought that as farmer unions have been floating out their own party, the struggle on farming issues would take a back seat. “I find it a hasty decision,” Inder Sharma mentioned.

