Punjab govt seeks technical support from Israel for COVID-19 management

  May 01 2020
  updated: May 01 2020
The Punjab government on Friday sought technical support and expertise from Israel to effectively manage the coronavirus outbreak in the state, an official spokesperson said.

Punjab coordinated a special webinar with the Embassy of Israel in India, which was focused on the technological advancements behind Israel's COVID-19 outbreak management, he said.

During the webinar, several technological tools were discussed at length, which underscored the need and benefits of an integrated IT tool to not only provide updated information to the citizens, but also assist the state government in effective policy making backed by data and trends. 

The spokesperson said this webinar was the latest in a series of continuous engagements between the Punjab and Israel governments to strengthen the state's economy.

Israeli experts have been closely working with the state government to develop a water management plan.

