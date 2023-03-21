Punjab lifts internet ban except in sensitive areas

Punjab lifts internet ban except in sensitive areas amid hunt for Amritpal Singh

The ban will be in effect till March 23 (12:00 hours) in the interest of public safety

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 21 2023, 10:10 ist
  • updated: Mar 21 2023, 10:19 ist
Police and security personnel patrol in the village Jallupur Khera about 45 km from Amritsar on March 19, 2023. - A manhunt for a radical Sikh preacher in India entered its second day on March 19, after authorities shut mobile internet in the whole of Punjab state and arrested 78 of his supporters. Credit: PTI Photo

As the hunt for pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh enters the fourth day, the Punjab government on Tuesday lifted the ban on internet and SMS services except in sensitive pockets. 

The ban on all mobile internet services, all SMS services (except banking and mobile recharge) and all dongle services provided on mobile networks, except the voice call, shall continue to remain suspended in the following districts: Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Moga, Sangrur, Sub-Division Ainala in Amritsar, areas adjoining YPS chowk and Airport Road both in SAS Nagar. 

Also Read — Hunt for Amritpal Singh: The Punjab drama is dangerous

The ban will be in effect till March 23 (12:00 hours) in the interest of public safety. 

More details are awaited. 

Punjab
India News
Amritpal Singh

