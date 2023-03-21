Punjab lifts internet ban except in sensitive areas amid hunt for Amritpal Singh

As the hunt for pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh enters the fourth day, the Punjab government on Tuesday lifted the ban on internet and SMS services except in sensitive pockets.

The ban on all mobile internet services, all SMS services (except banking and mobile recharge) and all dongle services provided on mobile networks, except the voice call, shall continue to remain suspended in the following districts: Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Moga, Sangrur, Sub-Division Ainala in Amritsar, areas adjoining YPS chowk and Airport Road both in SAS Nagar.

The ban will be in effect till March 23 (12:00 hours) in the interest of public safety.

