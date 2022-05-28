Punjabi writer Sultana Begum dead

Punjabi writer Sultana Begum dead

PTI
PTI,
  • May 28 2022, 22:23 ist
  • updated: May 28 2022, 22:23 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

Renowned Punjabi writer Sultana Begum died at a private hospital in Mohali district on Saturday after a brief illness, family sources said.

Begum was born in 1949. After completing MA in Punjabi and Urdu, she did her PhD on Indian theatre. Begum also had a diploma in Persian language.

She worked with the Punjab School Education Board, Mohali.

Her book 'Shugufe' became very popular. Begum, the first woman to write a literary satire in Punjabi language, was awarded the 'Professor Joga Singh' award and the 'Waris di Dhi' award by the Punjabi University.

Punjab Lok Virasat Academy chairman Gurbahajan Singh Gill expressed grief over Begum's demise.

Punjab
India News

