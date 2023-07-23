Pure veg, says railways after halal-certified tea row

In the aftermath of a viral video showing a passenger on a Vande Bharat Express train confronting an Indian Railways employee over selling 'halal-certified' premix tea, the railways emphasised on Saturday that the materials used in tea supplied in trains are totally vegetarian and of international standards.

The incident was recorded by the passenger himself, who refused the ‘halal tea’, saying it hurt his religious sentiments. In the video that went viral on Thursday, the passenger asks railway staff, "Month of Sawan is going. And you are giving us halal-certified tea?".

"Some sections in media have reported that some export quality tea is being served by IRCTC which has many certificates like FSSAI, ISO, GMP, FDA, Hallal, etc. But it is being highlighted by some media sections as it is only Halal certified," the railways said in a statement.

"The Ministry of Railways clarifies and reassures passengers that the product used is of international standards and hence, the manufacturer ensures all compliances, both domestic and the targeted countries for export purposes," the statement said.

"The mentioned brand premix tea has the mandatory FSSAI Certification. The product is 100% vegetarian with a mandatory "Green Dot" indication. As per the manufacturer, the product is exported to other countries which mandate such certification. Halal certificate is ...not indicative of it being vegetarian or non-vegetarian," it said.