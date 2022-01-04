Puri hotel declared micro-containment zone after reporting three Omicron cases

A hotel in Odisha's Puri was declared a micro-containment zone after three people were found to be infected with the Omicron variant of coronavirus, officials said on Tuesday.

One of the patients is a tourist from West Bengal, while the other two are staff members of the hotel, they said. The hotel in Ward 11 of the city was declared a micro-containment zone after the three cases were detected, Puri District Collector Samarth Verma said.

No one would be allowed to enter or exit the hotel, and all employees of the hotel will undergo RT-PCR tests, he said.

All shops on the premises of the hotel have been closed, while the administration is providing essential items to those living inside, he said. Verma, however, clarified that it would have no impact on devotees visiting the Jagannath temple.

