Three Omicron cases turn Puri hotel a containment zone

Puri hotel declared micro-containment zone after reporting three Omicron cases

A visitor and two staff members were found infected with the newer variant

PTI
PTI, Puri,
  • Jan 04 2022, 15:02 ist
  • updated: Jan 04 2022, 15:02 ist
Representative picture. Credit: AFP Photo

A hotel in Odisha's Puri was declared a micro-containment zone after three people were found to be infected with the Omicron variant of coronavirus, officials said on Tuesday.

One of the patients is a tourist from West Bengal, while the other two are staff members of the hotel, they said. The hotel in Ward 11 of the city was declared a micro-containment zone after the three cases were detected, Puri District Collector Samarth Verma said.

Also Read — Surge in cases indicative of third Covid wave in India: Expert

No one would be allowed to enter or exit the hotel, and all employees of the hotel will undergo RT-PCR tests, he said.

All shops on the premises of the hotel have been closed, while the administration is providing essential items to those living inside, he said. Verma, however, clarified that it would have no impact on devotees visiting the Jagannath temple.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Odisha
Puri
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Omicron
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Nibbling cats and Covid masks: First look at CES show

Nibbling cats and Covid masks: First look at CES show

What happens next to Elizabeth Holmes

What happens next to Elizabeth Holmes

Afghanistan's blue mountain lakes left without tourists

Afghanistan's blue mountain lakes left without tourists

World powers make rare pledge to prevent nuclear war

World powers make rare pledge to prevent nuclear war

DH Radio | B'luru's mobility and unified transport bill

DH Radio | B'luru's mobility and unified transport bill

DH Toon | 'Prime Minister is arrogant'

DH Toon | 'Prime Minister is arrogant'

 