'Put Indira Gandhi's contribution in right perspective'

Put Indira Gandhi's contribution in right perspective: Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury writes to Om Birla

Chowdhury said he has received a volley of queries from people regarding the true facts about the liberation war

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 19 2021, 18:23 ist
  • updated: Dec 19 2021, 18:23 ist
Chowdhury also recalled how former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, despite being in the opposition, praised Indira Gandhi. Credit: IANS File Photo

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury wrote to Speaker Om Birla on Sunday asking him to put the contribution of former prime minister Indira Gandhi during the Bangladesh liberation war in the right historical perspective.

His letter came after the opposition party took umbrage at the presiding officers and the government skipping mention of Indira Gandhi during Thursday's Vijay Diwas celebrations.

Referring to Birla's statement in the House on December 16 on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the 1971 Bangladesh War of Independence, he reminded the Speaker that the Vijay Diwas was because of the bold and decisive decision of Indira Gandhi.

"She had courage and conviction and it was under her leadership that our country fought shoulder to shoulder along with Mukti Vahini, inflicted a crushing defeat on Pakistan, and helped liberate Bangladesh," he said.

Also read: Is Modi scared or ashamed to utter Indira Gandhi's name? asks Shiv Sena

Chowdhury also recalled how former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, despite being in the opposition, praised Indira Gandhi and described her as an avatar of 'Mata Durga' post the Bangladesh War of Independence of 1971.

"India is an old civilisation but a young nation.  A dominant section of the population is young and they deserve to know the truth regarding the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971," he said.

Chowdhury said he has received a volley of queries from people regarding the true facts about the liberation war as the Speaker in his message had mentioned about the courage and supreme sacrifice of our armed forces during the Bangladesh War of Independence.

"The truth is that we fought as a nation irrespective of caste, creed, religion or political affiliations. The triumph was not of any individual or group or political party.  It was the victory of the nation.

"We, the People of India, emerged victorious. Therefore, the credit of the Bangladesh War of Independence must be attributed to each and every individual of the country without any omission of those who played a crucial role," the Congress leader said.

"Therefore, I shall urge you that in future with reference to any mention of the Bangladesh War of Independence of 1971, the great contribution of our Prime Minister late Smt.  Indira Gandhi may always be put in the right historical perspective," Chowdhury told the Speaker.

The Congress party had criticised the government for not mentioning Indira Gandhi on Vijay Diwas celebrations.

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Om Birla
India News
Congress
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
Indira Gandhi
Vijay Diwas

Related videos

What's Brewing

The temple economy of a state famous for its churches

The temple economy of a state famous for its churches

Surviving climate change means living with water here

Surviving climate change means living with water here

Hundreds queue for passports in bid to leave Afghan

Hundreds queue for passports in bid to leave Afghan

Don't want to succumb to fans' expectations: Mohanlal

Don't want to succumb to fans' expectations: Mohanlal

The changing food traditions of Jama Masjid

The changing food traditions of Jama Masjid

Mumbai's flamingos to be satellite-tagged for tracking

Mumbai's flamingos to be satellite-tagged for tracking

 