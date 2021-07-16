Pvt hospitals scramble to raise vaccine orders with 24 hours deadline

Private hospitals scrambled to place vaccine indents on Thursday as the Centre gave about a 24 hours window (Wednesday to Thursday) to place the order and pay for it. Evidently, the private hospitals could only place orders for just three lakh doses until Wednesday evening according to the Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (PHANA).

The constant flip-flap in vaccine procurement procedures has led private hospitals to lose interest. PHANA President Dr Prasanna HM said hospitals have been made to place indents thrice so far, first with the state government, then with the Karnataka Private Medical Establishments portal (10 lakh doses' indents raised), and then on the Co-WIN portal which did not work until Monday.

"On Wednesday there was a communication from the immunisation deputy director that by Thursday 2:00 pm all vaccine indents have to be raised and paid for. How many can do that within 24 hours? People have lost interest. We have requested for an extension," he said. National Health Mission Director Dr Arundhathi Chandrasekhar did not respond to DH's queries.

Meanwhile, Bharat Biotech has apparently sent feelers to city hospitals to buy vaccines directly. Three hospitals have already bought vaccine doses according to Prasanna. "I do not want to name these three hospitals. But the purchase happened definitely after June 21, and the payment happened within a day," he said.

As per the revised vaccination guidelines by the Centre, the union government procures 75% of the vaccines meant for free vaccination and provides the private hospitals 25%. Hospitals are not allowed to directly buy vaccines from manufacturers.

DH had also previously reported how the health department had no vaccine procurement details of private hospitals. Also, a few of the big chain hospitals are selling their stock at a discounted price to smaller hospitals to exhaust their piled up stock.

"A major hospital has offered ₹50 off on the MRP for each vial of Covishield. A few other hospitals in Bengaluru sold off their vaccine stock to smaller hospitals by keeping a margin of ₹50," explained a source in PHANA.