Qatar bans flights from India, 13 other countries amid coronavirus fears

The Qatar Government Communications Office on Monday said that it would ban flights from India and 13 other countries amid coronavirus fears.

Qatar has temporarily banned entry of people coming from India and 13 other countries in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

The Government Communications Office said that the decision includes the following countries: Bangladesh, China, Egypt, India, Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Syria and Thailand. #QNA — Qatar News Agency (@QNAEnglish) March 9, 2020

Apart from India, Bangladesh, China, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Syria and Thailand are the other countries facing the ban.

The State of Qatar had previously banned flights to and from Italy as the number of coronavirus deaths in the country jumped from 133 to 366, overtaking South Korea on the highest infections outside of China.

Total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in India rose to 43 on Monday.

"This decision comes as a preventive measure due to the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) worldwide," Qatar government said in a statement dated March 8.

Flagship carrier Qatar Airways has also stopped flights from India, sources said.

Qatar Airways operates 102 weekly flights from Doha to 13 Indian cities, including New Delhi.

According to the statement, the temporary suspension of entry would affect all individuals intending to enter from these countries, including visas upon arrival, those with residence or work permit, and temporary visitors.

(With inputs from PTI)