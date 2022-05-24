Quad cemented important place in short span: PM Modi

Quad has cemented important place in the world in short span: PM Modi at Quad leaders' second in-person summit

PM Modi highlighted how the nations increased coordination for Covid-19 vaccine delivery, climate action and supply chain resilience during the pandemic

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  May 24 2022, 07:19 ist
  • updated: May 24 2022, 07:46 ist
Credit: @PMOIndia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden, Australian PM Anthony Albanese and Japanese PM Fumio Kishida held the second in-person Quad Leaders' Summit in Tokyo on Tuesday.

PM Modi said that Quad has cemented an important place in the world. "Quad's scope and role are inspirational," PM Modi said while addressing the summit.

"Today, Quad's scope has become extensive, its form effective. Our mutual trust, and our determination is giving new energy and enthusiasm to democratic powers," he added.

PM Modi highlighted how the nations increased coordination for Covid-19 vaccine delivery, climate action, supply chain resilience, disaster response, economic cooperation and other areas despite the adverse situation of the pandemic. "It has ensured peace, prosperity and stability in Indo-Pacific," PM said.

