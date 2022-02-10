Quad leaders to meet in Oz tomorrow

India will join Japan, Australia and the US this week to explore ways to further step up cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region to counter the growing belligerence and hegemonic aspirations of China.

New Delhi is set to extend its support to the Biden administration to step up the four-nation cooperation to contain China – just days after it avoided siding with the US in the UN Security Council to discuss Russia’s military build-up around Ukraine.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will meet US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Australian foreign minister Marise Payne and Japanese foreign minister Hayashi Yoshimasa in Melbourne on Friday.

They will exchange views on regional strategic issues and reaffirm their commitment to the shared vision of a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region. They will review the ongoing cooperation within the Quad, a four-nation coalition forged by India, Japan, Australia and US, which was elevated to the level of Heads of States and Heads of Governments last year.

The leaders will review ongoing cooperation within the framework of the Quad and “build on the positive and constructive agenda announced by the leaders at the two summits in 2021 to address contemporary challenges such as the Covid-19 pandemic, supply chains, critical technologies, climate change and infrastructure”, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in New Delhi.

Jaishankar will also have a bilateral meeting with Blinken on the sideline of the meeting of the Quad Foreign Ministers.

The External Affairs Minister will explain to the US Secretary of State the position of the Government of India on Russia’s military build-up around Ukraine.

India, currently a non-permanent member of the UNSC, on January 31 abstained from voting on the proposal mooted by the US to hold the meeting of the council on the crisis over Ukraine in the wake of massive troop build-up by Russia. The US move succeeded as it was supported by the two other permanent members of the UNSC – France and the United Kingdom – as well as seven non-permanent members. Russia and China, which are also permanent members of the council, voted against the move.

Russia thanked India, Gabon and Kenya for abstaining from voting as well as China for voting against the proposal by the US to go ahead with the meeting of the Security Council.

