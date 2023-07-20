Rabid rabble-rousing elements: Mufti on Manipur video

Rabid rabble-rousing elements unleashed: Mehbooba on Manipur video

A May 4 video surfaced on Wednesday showing two women from one of the warring communities in Manipur being paraded naked by a mob from the other side.

PTI, Srinagar,
  • Jul 20 2023, 15:30 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2023, 15:30 ist
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday said she was numbed by the Manipur incident, and charged that “rabid rabble rousing elements” have been “unleashed” for electoral gains by people at the top who do not now know how to reign them in.

“Numbed by the horrific pictures of two women being paraded naked & assaulted by a mob in Manipur. Those at the top cannot feign ignorance. Fact of the matter is that they have unleashed rabid rabble rousing elements for their own electoral gains & dont know how to rein them in anymore,” the PDP president alleged in a tweet.

A May 4 video surfaced on Wednesday showing two women from one of the warring communities in Manipur being paraded naked by a mob from the other side.

Another former chief minister and chairman of Democratic Progressive Azad Party, Ghulam Nabi Azad, called for exemplary punishment to the perpetrators.

“Absolutely horrified by the sexual assault on two women in Manipur. These acts are a blatant violation of humanity and contradict India's core values of respect, dignity, and compassion for all. This inhumane act deeply disturbs me, and I strongly urge for exemplary punishment to be given to the perpetrators!” Azad wrote on Twitter.

