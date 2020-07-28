Rafale jets en route to India refuelled in mid-air by French Air Force tanker

Rafale jets were refuelled in mid-air by a French Air Force tanker whilst on their way to the Ambala air base.

The Rafale jets are travelling from the Merignac airbase near Bordeaux in France to the Ambala air base camp, where they will be part of the number 17 or ‘Golden Arrow’ squadron.

They were refueled mid-air before a stopover in the UAE at the Al-Dhafra air base. The refuelling was done by an Airbus A330 multi-role tanker transport (MRTT) aircraft of the French Air Force.

“Indian Air Force appreciates the support provided by French Air Force for our Rafale journey back home,” wrote the IAF on Twitter, thanking them for their assistance.

Photos of the refuelling were taken at 30,000 feet and shared on Twitter by the official Twitter handle of the Indian Embassy in France.

The Rafale jets have been custom made for the Indian Air Force (IAF). Pilots would especially have to undergo a special, nine-month long training provided by Dassault itself.

The Rs 59,000 crore deal for 36 jets was made with Dassault Rafale in 2016. Out of these, ten jets have been delivered as per schedule. It is a twin-engine jet that is fitted with Meteor beyond-visual-range air-to-air missiles, multi-mission air-to-air missiles, deep strike cruise missiles and much more. All jets are expected to be delivered by the end of next year.