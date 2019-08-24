Raghav Chadha's witty reply to 'marry me' wins Twitter

Aam Aadmi Party spokesperson Raghav Chadha won the hearts of many netizens with witty reply to a marriage proposal on Twitter.
On twitter, a girl named Kirti proposed to the 30-year-old chartered accountant turned politician. She tweeted, "@raghav_chadha will you marry me raghu." But what surprised Twitterati was that Kirti got a response from Raghav, and his cheeky reply is winning hearts all over the internet.
@raghav_chadha will you marry me raghu
— KIRTI THAKUR (@bawari_kudi) August 22, 2019
Raghav replied to the marriage proposal saying, "Sorry Kirti, it’s a bad time to get married considering the state of the economy. Let’s talk again after Acche Din arrive."
Sorry Kirti, it’s a bad time to get married considering the state of the economy. Let’s talk again after Acche Din arrive. https://t.co/ddxIhFL9l4
— Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) August 23, 2019
Tweeple tore Twitter apart with memes and posts either supporting or digging on the young politician's bold and smart reply.
