Raghav Chadha's witty reply to 'marry me' wins Twitter

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 24 2019, 15:14pm ist
  • updated: Aug 24 2019, 15:39pm ist
Aam Aadmi Party spokesperson Raghav Chadha  (PTI Photo)

Aam Aadmi Party spokesperson Raghav Chadha won the hearts of many netizens with witty reply to a marriage proposal on Twitter.

On twitter, a girl named Kirti proposed to the 30-year-old chartered accountant turned politician. She tweeted, "@raghav_chadha will you marry me raghu." But what surprised Twitterati was that Kirti got a response from Raghav, and his cheeky reply is winning hearts all over the internet.

Raghav replied to the marriage proposal saying, "Sorry Kirti, it’s a bad time to get married considering the state of the economy. Let’s talk again after Acche Din arrive."

Tweeple tore Twitter apart with memes and posts either supporting or digging on the young politician's bold and smart reply.

 

