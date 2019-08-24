Raghav Chadha's witty reply to 'marry me' wins Twitter

Aam Aadmi Party spokesperson Raghav Chadha won the hearts of many netizens with witty reply to a marriage proposal on Twitter.

On twitter, a girl named Kirti proposed to the 30-year-old chartered accountant turned politician. She tweeted, "@raghav_chadha will you marry me raghu." But what surprised Twitterati was that Kirti got a response from Raghav, and his cheeky reply is winning hearts all over the internet.

@raghav_chadha will you marry me raghu — KIRTI THAKUR (@bawari_kudi) August 22, 2019

Raghav replied to the marriage proposal saying, "Sorry Kirti, it’s a bad time to get married considering the state of the economy. Let’s talk again after Acche Din arrive."

Sorry Kirti, it’s a bad time to get married considering the state of the economy. Let’s talk again after Acche Din arrive. https://t.co/ddxIhFL9l4 — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) August 23, 2019

Tweeple tore Twitter apart with memes and posts either supporting or digging on the young politician's bold and smart reply.

@bawari_kudi

I had heard about "achhe din" in 2014.

Never seen them since. — Ranjit Kumar (@RanjitOne) August 23, 2019

While waiting for achchhe din pic.twitter.com/MJe4SsMGLw — Farid Gaur (@FaridGaur) August 23, 2019

Great so Raghav has not denied. Keep it up Kirti ! 🤣🤣😂😎 — dinesh barot (@dineshbarot) August 23, 2019

There's this saying in Gujarati about the status of stock market and marriages. Applies to you as well, I guess. "Teji mein time nathi, mandi mein mood nathi." — ribiy (@ribiy3) August 23, 2019

Bhai kar le Shaadi you are to cute to stay single like Rahul Baba. Economy to up down hoti rahegi lekin ek bar tera down-time shuru hua to uptime wapas nahi aane ka ;), Aging takes effect Its not always when a fine lady asks for it. Go ahead and do it. :) — Khamani (@bantisharma) August 23, 2019