Raghubar Das, Munda hail passing of 'Triple Talaq bill'

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das and Union Minister Arjun Munda on Wednesday welcomed the passage of Triple Talaq Bill in the Rajya Sabha. Describing it as a "historic step", the chief minister in a statement said, "Muslim women, who have suffered from triple talaq, will now get a chance to live a life with honour and justice." He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said, the step is in line with the BJP government's 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikash, Sabka Vishwas' mantra.

Union Minister for Tribal Affairs, Arjun Munda, echoed the chief minister saying, the passage of the bill will ensure that Muslim women live a life of dignity.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill was passed by 99 votes in favour and 84 against it, in the Upper House on Tuesday.

The Lok Sabha had passed the bill last week and once granted assent by the President, the practice of Muslim men instantly divorcing their wives by uttering 'talaq' thrice will become a criminal offence, punishable by a jail term of up to three years.