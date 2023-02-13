Launching a scathing attack on the Prime Minister over his alleged link with business tycoon Gautam Adani, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said the PM "thinks that he is very powerful, but he doesn't realise that the absolute last thing that I am scared of is Narendra Modi."

Recalling the speech he had made in Parliament recently in which he had raised certain matters pertaining to the Hindenburg report on the Adani Group of companies, Gandhi, while addressing Congress workers in his constituency, said he was asked to show proof with regard to what he had said. "...and I have written to the Speaker with every single point they have removed and supporting proof," Gandhi said.

A major part of Gandhi's address during a discussion in the Lok Sabha on the motion of thanks on the President's address was removed. "Modi thinks that he is very powerful and people will get scared of him. He doesn't realise that the absolute last thing that I am scared of is Narendra Modi", the Wayanad MP said, escalating his attacks on the Prime Minister's alleged link with Adani.Rahul attacks PM Modi over his alleged link with Adani.