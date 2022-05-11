Rahul Dravid refutes reports claiming he will attend BJP event in Himachal Pradesh

Indian cricket team head coach Rahul Dravid on Tuesday refuted media reports claiming that he was to attend a BJP event in Himachal Pradesh this week.

"A section of the media has reported that I will attend a meeting in Himachal Pradesh from May 12th-15th, 2022. I wish to clarify that the said report is incorrect," he told news agency ANI.

Upon reading the initial reports, people took to social media to express their dismay, with many saying that "The Wall had fallen."