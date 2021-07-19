Rahul Gandhi, Ashwini Vaishnaw among Pegasus's potential targets: Report

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's two phone numbers were among 300 verified Indian numbers listed as potential targets by an official Indian client of the Israeli surveillance technology vendor, NSO Group, according to a report by The Wire.

According to the report, numbers of five of Gandhi's social friends and acquaintances were also placed on the list of potential targets.

The report also confirmed that phone numbers of Ashwini Vaishnaw, newly-inducted IT minister, Prahlad Singh Patel, minister of state for Jal Shakti, were also among the 300 verified Indian numbers listed as potential targets for surveillance during 2017-2019.

More to follow...