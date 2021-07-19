Rahul Gandhi, Ashwini Vaishnaw among Pegasus's potential targets: Report

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's two phone numbers were among 300 verified Indian numbers listed as potential targets by an official Indian client of the Israeli surveillance technology vendor, NSO Group, according to a report by The Wire.
According to the report, numbers of five of Gandhi's social friends and acquaintances were also placed on the list of potential targets.
Also read — Illegal surveillance not possible: IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Pegasus report
The report also confirmed that phone numbers of Ashwini Vaishnaw, newly-inducted IT minister, Prahlad Singh Patel, minister of state for Jal Shakti, were also among the 300 verified Indian numbers listed as potential targets for surveillance during 2017-2019.
More to follow...
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Pilgrims ascend Mount Arafat in pandemic-era hajj
Japan girds for a surreal Olympics
Listening for the 'Big Bang' and what it could unveil
Israeli spyware maker in spotlight amid abuse reports
Sex, gender not interchangeable, especially in research
Olympic beds sturdy, IOC says after 'anti-sex' report
France bans crushing, gassing of male chicks from 2022