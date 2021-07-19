Rahul, Vaishnaw among alleged Pegasus's targets: Report

Rahul Gandhi, Ashwini Vaishnaw among Pegasus's potential targets: Report

DHNS,
  • Jul 19 2021, 16:50 ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2021, 16:56 ist
Congress leader Rahul Gandh. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's two phone numbers were among 300 verified Indian numbers listed as potential targets by an official Indian client of the Israeli surveillance technology vendor, NSO Group, according to a report by The Wire.

According to the report, numbers of five of Gandhi's social friends and acquaintances were also placed on the list of potential targets. 

Also read — Illegal surveillance not possible: IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Pegasus report

The report also confirmed that phone numbers of Ashwini Vaishnaw, newly-inducted IT minister, Prahlad Singh Patel, minister of state for Jal Shakti, were also among the 300 verified Indian numbers listed as potential targets for surveillance during 2017-2019. 

More to follow...

Rahul Gandhi
Congress
Pegasus

