Rahul Gandhi asks govt to make vaccine purchase, distribution centralised

'Vaccine purchase, distribution should be centralised'

  • May 14 2021, 15:20 ist
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday hit out at the government's vaccine policy, saying it is compounding problems and demanded that the vaccine purchase should be centralised and distribution decentralised.

"GOI's vaccine policy is compounding the problem. Vaccine purchase should be centralised and distribution decentralised.India cannot afford this," he said on Twitter.

Congress has been demanding free vaccination for all and has criticised the government's vaccine policy, saying it is discriminatory. 

