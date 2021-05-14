Rahul Gandhi asks govt to make vaccine purchase, distribution centralised

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday hit out at the government's vaccine policy, saying it is compounding problems and demanded that the vaccine purchase should be centralised and distribution decentralised.
"GOI's vaccine policy is compounding the problem. Vaccine purchase should be centralised and distribution decentralised.India cannot afford this," he said on Twitter.
— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 14, 2021
Congress has been demanding free vaccination for all and has criticised the government's vaccine policy, saying it is discriminatory.
