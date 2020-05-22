Rahul Gandhi condoles loss of lives in Pak plane crash

Rahul Gandhi condoles loss of lives in Pak plane crash

PTI
PTI,
  • May 22 2020, 20:54 ist
  • updated: May 22 2020, 20:54 ist
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday condoled the loss of lives in a plane crash in Pakistan.

"I'm sorry to hear about the air crash in Pakistan in which many lives have been lost. News of survivors is a ray of hope and I pray that there are many miraculous stories of survival tonight. My deepest condolences to the families of those who have perished," he said on Twitter.

Many people are feared dead after a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane with 107 people on board crashed into a densely populated residential area near the Jinnah International Airport here on Friday.

Flight PK-8303 from Lahore was about to land in Karachi when it crashed at the Jinnah Garden area near Model Colony in Malir, just a minute before its landing.

Congress
Rahul Gandhi
Pakistan
Karachi

