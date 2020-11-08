Rahul congratulates Biden, Harris for US election win

Rahul Gandhi congratulates Joe Biden, Kamala Harris for US election win

Gandhi also congratulated Senator Kamala Harris for becoming the first-ever woman vice president-elect of the United States

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 08 2020, 01:43 ist
  • updated: Nov 08 2020, 01:43 ist
Harris will also be the first Indian-origin, first Black and first African American vice president of the country. Credit: AFP Photo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi congratulated Joe Biden for winning the US presidential election on Saturday, hoping that the Democrat would unite the US and provide direction to it.

Gandhi also congratulated Senator Kamala Harris for becoming the first-ever woman vice president-elect of the United States. She will also be the first Indian-origin, first Black and first African American vice president of the country.

"Congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden. I'm confident that he will unite America and provide it with a strong sense of direction," Gandhi tweeted.

"Congratulations, Vice-President-elect @KamalaHarris! It makes us proud that the first woman to serve as Vice President of the USA traces her roots to India," Gandhi said

Biden defeated incumbent Republican US President Donald Trump in the closely-fought presidential election, according to American media projections. 

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Joe Biden
United States
Kamala Harris
Rahul Gandhi

What's Brewing

Georgia could leave US Senate control unclear till Jan

Georgia could leave US Senate control unclear till Jan

Happy birthday Kamal Haasan: An artiste par excellence

Happy birthday Kamal Haasan: An artiste par excellence

Book examines SC judgements on sex, sexuality, gender

Book examines SC judgements on sex, sexuality, gender

'How Nipah virus jumps from bats to humans found'

'How Nipah virus jumps from bats to humans found'

 