Rahul Gandhi congratulates Joe Biden, Kamala Harris for US election win

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi congratulated Joe Biden for winning the US presidential election on Saturday, hoping that the Democrat would unite the US and provide direction to it.

Gandhi also congratulated Senator Kamala Harris for becoming the first-ever woman vice president-elect of the United States. She will also be the first Indian-origin, first Black and first African American vice president of the country.

"Congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden. I'm confident that he will unite America and provide it with a strong sense of direction," Gandhi tweeted.

Congratulations to President-elect @JoeBiden. I’m confident that he will unite America and provide it with a strong sense of direction. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 7, 2020

"Congratulations, Vice-President-elect @KamalaHarris! It makes us proud that the first woman to serve as Vice President of the USA traces her roots to India," Gandhi said

Congratulations, Vice-President-elect @KamalaHarris! It makes us proud that the first woman to serve as Vice President of the USA traces her roots to India. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 7, 2020

Biden defeated incumbent Republican US President Donald Trump in the closely-fought presidential election, according to American media projections.