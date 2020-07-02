Rahul demands revocation of H-1B visas' ban by US

Rahul Gandhi demands revocation of H-1B visas' suspension by US

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 02 2020, 23:28 ist
  • updated: Jul 02 2020, 23:28 ist

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday demanded that the suspension of H-1B visa by the United States be revoked as it would impact millions of Indians and US firms.

"America has benefited enormously by embracing India's vast talent pool through its H-1B program. Its suspension will impact millions of Indians and US firms. It should be revoked," he said on Twitter.

US President Donald Trump on June 23 issued a proclamation to suspend issuing of H-1B visa, which is popular among Indian IT professionals, along with other foreign work visas for the rest of the year, to protect American workers in a crucial election year.

The proclamation that came into effect on June 24, is expected to impact a large number of Indian IT professionals and several American and Indian companies who were issued H-1B visas by the US government for the fiscal year 2021 beginning October 1.

Democratic presidential candidate and former US Vice President Joe Biden has said that he will lift the temporary suspension on H-1B visas if he wins the November presidential elections. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Rahul Gandhi
United States
US visa
Donald Trump

What's Brewing

Surviving core of ill-fated Jupiter-like planet spotted

Surviving core of ill-fated Jupiter-like planet spotted

West Indies great Weekes dies at 95

West Indies great Weekes dies at 95

With India’s app ban, world’s digital walls grow higher

With India’s app ban, world’s digital walls grow higher

Little evidence that protests spread coronavirus in US

Little evidence that protests spread coronavirus in US

Elon Musk's Tesla becomes world's richest auto group

Elon Musk's Tesla becomes world's richest auto group

 