Rahul Gandhi expresses concern over incessant rains in Chennai

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi expressed concern on Thursday over the incessant rains in Chennai and urged party workers to help in the relief-and-rescue work.
"The incessant rains in Chennai have become a cause for worry. Requesting our brothers and sisters in the state to follow all safety measures. And an appeal to Congress workers - please help in relief and rescue work. Take care, Chennai," he wrote on Twitter.
Also Read | Heavy rains batter Chennai yet again
The incessant rains in Chennai have become a cause for worry.
Requesting our brothers & sisters in the state to follow all safety measures.
And an appeal to Congress workers- please help in relief & rescue work.
Take care, #Chennai.
— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 11, 2021
Most districts in northern Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, an official said, even as the city and its suburbs received sharp showers all through the night and on Thursday morning as well.
Check out DH's latest videos:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
'Sooryavanshi' rakes it in, enters Rs 100 crore club
COP26: Why the climate agreement is being criticised
Instagram will soon ask you to take break from it
SpaceX crew launch marks 600 space travellers in 60 yrs
Bengaluru scientists help detect flare from black hole
DH Toon | Learning to weep in front of camera is ideal!