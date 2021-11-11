Rahul Gandhi expresses concern over incessant rains in Chennai

Rahul expresses concern over incessant rains in Chennai

Most districts in northern Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, an official said

PTI
PTI,
  • Nov 11 2021, 15:59 ist
  • updated: Nov 11 2021, 15:59 ist
Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi expressed concern on Thursday over the incessant rains in Chennai and urged party workers to help in the relief-and-rescue work.

"The incessant rains in Chennai have become a cause for worry. Requesting our brothers and sisters in the state to follow all safety measures. And an appeal to Congress workers - please help in relief and rescue work. Take care, Chennai," he wrote on Twitter.

Also Read | Heavy rains batter Chennai yet again

Most districts in northern Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, an official said, even as the city and its suburbs received sharp showers all through the night and on Thursday morning as well. 

