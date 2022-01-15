Rahul extends wishes to families of army personnel

Rahul Gandhi extends wishes to families of armed forces' personnel on Army Day

The Army Day is observed on January 15 to mark Field Marshall K M Cariappa taking over as the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 15 2022, 22:09 ist
  • updated: Jan 15 2022, 22:09 ist
Rahul Gandhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi extended his best wishes to the families of all villagers, farmers and middle class people whose members are part of the armed forces on the Army Day on Saturday, saying their sacrifice is also involved with every soldier.

The Army Day is observed on January 15 to mark Field Marshall K M Cariappa taking over as the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army, replacing his British predecessor in 1949.

"Heartiest congratulations to the families of all villagers, farmers, middle class people who are part of the armed forces' family of the country -- your sacrifice is also involved with every soldier. The Indian Army - the protector, pride too. Jai Hind!," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Indian Army
Rahul Gandhi
India News
Army Day

Related videos

What's Brewing

Three lakh take holy dip in Ganga amid Covid surge

Three lakh take holy dip in Ganga amid Covid surge

Will 2022 be the year when Covid-19 ends?

Will 2022 be the year when Covid-19 ends?

Pujara-Rahane duo: Time to look beyond tried and tested

Pujara-Rahane duo: Time to look beyond tried and tested

 