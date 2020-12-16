Rahul Gandhi greets people on Vijay Diwas

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday greeted people on the 49th anniversary of India's victory over Pakistan in 1971, noting it took place at a time when neighbouring countries used to recognise the mettle of the Indian prime minister and feared violating our borders.

India celebrates December 16 as Vijay Diwas to commemorate its victory over Pakistan during the 1971 war that led to the creation of Bangladesh.

"Greetings to people of the country on the celebration of India's historic victory over Pakistan in 1971 and salutations to the valour of our armed forces," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

"It took place at a time when India's neighbouring countries used to recognise the mettle of the Indian prime minister and feared violating the borders of our country," he said.

सन् ‘71 में भारत की पाकिस्तान पर ऐतिहासिक जीत के उत्सव पर देशवासियों को शुभकामनाएँ और सेना के शौर्य को नमन। ये उस समय की बात है जब भारत के पड़ोसी देश भारत के प्रधानमंत्री का लोहा मानते थे और हमारे देश की सीमा का उल्लंघन करने से डरते थे!#VijayDiwas — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 16, 2020

Indira Gandhi was the prime minister of India when this war took place.