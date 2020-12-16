Rahul Gandhi greets people on Vijay Diwas

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday greeted people on the 49th anniversary of India's victory over Pakistan in 1971, noting it took place at a time when neighbouring countries used to recognise the mettle of the Indian prime minister and feared violating our borders.
India celebrates December 16 as Vijay Diwas to commemorate its victory over Pakistan during the 1971 war that led to the creation of Bangladesh.
"Greetings to people of the country on the celebration of India's historic victory over Pakistan in 1971 and salutations to the valour of our armed forces," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.
"It took place at a time when India's neighbouring countries used to recognise the mettle of the Indian prime minister and feared violating the borders of our country," he said.
सन् ‘71 में भारत की पाकिस्तान पर ऐतिहासिक जीत के उत्सव पर देशवासियों को शुभकामनाएँ और सेना के शौर्य को नमन।
ये उस समय की बात है जब भारत के पड़ोसी देश भारत के प्रधानमंत्री का लोहा मानते थे और हमारे देश की सीमा का उल्लंघन करने से डरते थे!#VijayDiwas
— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 16, 2020
Indira Gandhi was the prime minister of India when this war took place.
5 major moments for Bollywood in 2020
Doll hospital in Brazil makes kids smile amid Covid-19
'Sexism still rife in Hollywood despite #MeToo uproar'
Virus trains: How lockdown spread Covid-19 across India
The Lead: Online games during the Covid-19 pandemic
DH Toon | Farmers' Protest: 'Govt ready to listen'
Everest height and needless ado
Dinosaur with 'hair', 'ribbons' has experts enthralled
From Chan to Ford, here are five ageing action heroes
Unemployment rampant among women