Rahul Gandhi hails Indian women's cricket team after its WC campaign ends

India crashed out of the Women's World Cup after suffering a three-wicket defeat against South Africa

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 27 2022, 19:14 ist
  • updated: Mar 27 2022, 19:14 ist
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday hailed the Indian women's cricket team for fighting till the end after it suffered a heart-breaking defeat against South Africa to crash out of the Women's World Cup.

"I applaud #TeamIndia led by @M_Raj03 (Mithali Raj) for fighting till the end. Their #CWC22 journey embodied the team's never say die spirit. Wishing you all the best for your future battles," Gandhi tweeted.

India crashed out of the Women's World Cup after suffering a three-wicket defeat against South Africa in a must-win league-stage game that went down to the wire in New Zealand's Christchurch on Sunday.

Smriti Mandhana (71), Shafali Verma (53) and skipper Mithali Raj (68) struck half-centuries, setting the platform for India to reach a competitive 274 for seven at the Hagley Oval.

Despite India's average bowling and fielding, the match went the full distance with off-spinner Deepti Sharma needing to defend seven runs in the final over, but South Africa won on the last ball.

