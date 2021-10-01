Rahul makes veiled attack on PM over rising fuel prices

Rahul Gandhi makes veiled attack on PM Modi over rising fuel prices

Party leader Randeep Surjewala also blamed the central government for high inflation in the country

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 01 2021, 22:16 ist
  • updated: Oct 01 2021, 22:16 ist
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Credit: PTI File Photo

In a veiled attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over rising fuel prices, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Friday that only one person is responsible for breaking all the wrong records.

Party leader Randeep Surjewala also blamed the central government for high inflation in the country and said the Modi dispensation has made life "difficult" for the common man.

"Petrol prices are responsible for the record-breaking inflation. The central government is responsible for the record-breaking petrol prices. One person is responsible for breaking all the wrong records," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

In his tweet, he also mentioned the prices of petrol and diesel in the national capital which are above Rs 100 and Rs 90 respectively.

Taking to Twitter, Surjewala said, "Ever since the Modi government was formed, prices have been increasing. The Modi government has made life difficult for the common people.

He said Rs 41.32 tax is being extracted on petrol and Rs 42.29 tax on diesel which has raised their price to Rs 101.89 and Rs 90.17 per litre respectively. 

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Rahul Gandhi
Narendra Modi
BJP
Congress
Fuel Prices
India News
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

Banksy's famous balloon girl work to go on sale

Banksy's famous balloon girl work to go on sale

In Portugal, Afghan women footballers resume training

In Portugal, Afghan women footballers resume training

How climate change is making the Earth less bright

How climate change is making the Earth less bright

N Korea: The rise & rise of ‘first sister’ Kim Yo-jong

N Korea: The rise & rise of ‘first sister’ Kim Yo-jong

Nobel Peace Prize: Is this Greta Thunberg's year?

Nobel Peace Prize: Is this Greta Thunberg's year?

Hurun India Rich List 2021: Top 10 richest Indians

Hurun India Rich List 2021: Top 10 richest Indians

Great-grandmother keeps Indian martial art alive

Great-grandmother keeps Indian martial art alive

Reddit forum mocks unvaccinated people who die of Covid

Reddit forum mocks unvaccinated people who die of Covid

In first, drone captures footage from inside hurricane

In first, drone captures footage from inside hurricane

 