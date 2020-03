Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi greets women on International Women's Day

"May you grow from strength to strength" was Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's message to Indian women on the occasion of the International Women's Day on Sunday.

He also posted Mahatma Gandhi's quote on Twitter, "If by strength is meant moral power, then woman is immeasurably man's superior."

"Happy Women's Day to all the women of India. May you grow from strength to strength," the former Congress chief said.

“If by strength is meant moral power, then woman is immeasurably man’s superior.” -Mahatma Gandhi #HappyWomensDay to all the women of India. May you grow from strength to strength. pic.twitter.com/pdidKa1nte — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 8, 2020

He shared a collage of Indian women achievers from diverse fields -- from former prime minister Indira Gandhi to cricketer Mithali Raj.

His sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also tweeted her wishes.

"Happy Women's Day! To all my sisters: Define yourself, celebrate your femininity and stay brave," she said.