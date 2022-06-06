Rahul Gandhi seeks early implementation of Nilambur-Nanjangud railway line

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has urged Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to expedite the implementation of the long-pending Nilambur-Nanjangud-railway line project.

Gandhi, who is also a Lok Sabha member of Wayanad, in his letter to the Union Railway Minister said that”….the people of Wayanad parliamentary constituency have been fighting a protracted battle against the delay in the execution of the project. I have raised this issue in Parliament and have written to the Ministry of Railways regarding the same. The lack of clarity regarding the status of the project has led to widespread public anger.”

“Limited railway connectivity coupled with the night traffic ban on NH-766 has adversely affected both inter and intra-state mobility in Wayanad parliamentary constituency. On completion, the Nilambur-Nanjangud line will significantly reduce the travel time between Bengaluru and Trivandrum, and has the potential to improve livelihood opportunities in the region,” Gandhi said in his letter.

The construction of the Nilambur-Nanjangud line was included in the Capital Investment Programme in 2016-17. Subsequently, the Kerala Government entrusted the Keala Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (KRDCL), a joint venture company of the Government of Kerala and the Ministry of Railways to implement the project. However, there seems to be little progress in the project, he said.