Rahul Gandhi slams Modi govt for 'anti-labour' policies

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday came out in support of the strike by central trade unions and slammed the Modi government, saying its "anti-people and anti-labour" policies have created catastrophic unemployment in the country.

He alleged that this weakening of PSUs is being done to justify their sale to PM Narendra Modi's crony capitalists friends.

The Modi-Shah Govt’s anti people, anti labour policies have created catastrophic unemployment & are weakening our PSUs to justify their sale to Modi’s crony capitalist friends. Today, over 25 crore 🇮🇳workers have called for #BharatBandh2020 in protest. I salute them. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 8, 2020

