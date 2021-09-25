Rahul attacks Modi over remarks of US VP Harris

Rahul Gandhi takes swipe at PM Modi over remarks of US Vice President Kamala Harris

Modi held held discussions with Harris on Friday and met Joe Biden

Narendra Modi and Kamala Harris (R). Credit: PTI Photo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking whether he understood the remarks of US Vice President Kamala Harris about protecting democracies and institutions.

"Did he get it," he asked in an Instagram post, while sharing the remarks of Kamala Harris.

"It is imperative that we defend democratic principles and institutions within our respective countries and around the world and that we maintain what we must do to strengthen democracies at home and it is incumbent on our nations to, of course, to protect democracies in the best interests of the people of our countries," Harris said in her remarks while jointly addressing the media in the United States.

Prime Minister Modi is on a visit to the US. He held discussions with Harris on Friday and met President Joe Biden.

