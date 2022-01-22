Rahul Gandhi terms Mumbai fire 'tragic'

Rahul Gandhi terms Mumbai fire 'tragic', urges party workers extend help

At least six people died and 15 others were reported injured in a massive fire that broke out this morning in a Mumbai high-rise

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 22 2022, 14:28 ist
  • updated: Jan 22 2022, 14:28 ist
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Credit: PTI File Photo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday condoled with the families of those who died in a fire in Mumbai.

He wished for a speedy recovery to the injured and urged party workers to provide assistance to the affected.

"The tragic news of fire in a Mumbai high rise is disturbing. My condolences to the family of those who've lost their lives. Wishing a speedy recovery to the injured," Gandhi said in a Facebook post.

"I appeal to Congress workers to be of every possible assistance," he said.

At least six people died and 15 others were reported injured in a massive fire that broke out this morning in a Mumbai high-rise.

The fire reportedly broke out on the 18th floor of Kamla Building opposite Gandhi Hospital at Gowalia Tank in city's Tardeo area.

Video clips shared on social media showed a plume of dense smoke bellowing from the top of the building. Rescue work is still on. 

Rahul Gandhi
India News
Indian Politics
Mumbai
Fire

