Rahul Gandhi tests positive for Covid-19

Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said he had tested positive for Covid-19.

“After experiencing mild symptoms, I’ve just tested positive for Covid,” Rahul said on Twitter.

He asked those who had come in contact with him recently to follow safety protocols and stay safe.

Read: Delhi CM Kejriwal in quarantine after wife tests Covid-19 positive

Wishes for a speedy recovery poured in from party leaders.

“Please take care. With someone with your level of physical fitness should be a breeze,” Lok Sabha member and former Union Minister Manish Tewari said.

“Learned that Mr Rahul Gandhi has tested positive and has isolated himself. Deeply concerned. I wish him a speedy recovery,” senior leader P Chidambaram said.

“I am concerned about the health of Rahul Gandhi who has tested positive for Covid-19. I pray for his speedy recovery. May he get well soon,” Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said.