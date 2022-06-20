Rahul to appear before ED for 4th round of questioning

Rahul Gandhi to appear before ED today for fourth round of questioning

For three consecutive days last week, Rahul Gandhi had been grilled for about 30 hours amid widespread Congress protests

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Jun 20 2022, 08:38 ist
  • updated: Jun 20 2022, 11:13 ist

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday for the fourth time in connection with the National Herald case.

His appearance was initially scheduled for June 17, but the senior Congress leader wrote to the ED to postpone his questioning citing the illness of his mother Sonia Gandhi.

Accepting his request, the probe agency asked him to appear on Monday.

Also Read | ED accepts Rahul Gandhi's request to defer his questioning to next week in National Herald case 

For three consecutive days last week, Rahul Gandhi had been grilled for about 30 hours amid widespread Congress protests in the national capital against their leader being questioned.

He was reportedly questioned about a few transactions made by Kolkata-based Dotex Merchandise Pvt Ltd.

Sonia Gandhi, who is presently hospitalised with Covid-related health issues, has also been summoned on June 23 in the same case.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Rahul Gandhi
Congress
India News
Indian Politics
Enforcement Directorate

What's Brewing

UP delivery boy faces casteism, FIR against customer

UP delivery boy faces casteism, FIR against customer

World's best MIT vs India's top varsity IISc Bengaluru

World's best MIT vs India's top varsity IISc Bengaluru

The glory of gardening

The glory of gardening

DH Toon | Sweeping the elephant under the carpet

DH Toon | Sweeping the elephant under the carpet

Roshan Mahanama serves tea to people amid Lanka crisis

Roshan Mahanama serves tea to people amid Lanka crisis

 