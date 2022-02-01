Rahul Gandhi to open debate on President’s address from Opposition side

Rahul Gandhi will open the debate on Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address for the Congress in Lok Sabha on Wednesday, in an indication that the Opposition is unlikely to disrupt the proceedings over the demand on a separate discussion on Pegasus but utilise the forum to corner the government on the spying episode.

The BJP’s first two speakers in Lok Sabha – Basti MP Harish Dwivedi who will move the motion and Bansgaon MP Kamlesh Paswan who will second it – are from poll-bound Uttar Pradesh. Rahul will be third in order to speak in Lok Sabha.

In Rajya Sabha, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge will open the debate from the Opposition side after BJP MPs – Geeta from Uttar Pradesh to move the motion and Shwait Malik from poll-bound Punjab to second it.

The Opposition has been demanding a discussion on Pegasus and other issues but the government has declined it saying the issue is sub-judice. At least three senior Opposition leaders from different parties said they will participate in the discussion on Motion of Thanks and will not disrupt the proceedings.

In the previous Winter Session, the Opposition was on the warpath with the government after around a dozen MPs were suspended.

The decision to field Rahul as “opening batsman” shows that the party wants to send a message that it is taking the battle to the opponent’s court, Congress sources claimed. He has been raising the Pegasus issue and now the Opposition is armed with a new report by The New York Times that claims that India bought the controversial Israeli spyware in 2017 and calibrated its support in favour of Israel in crucial votes in the United Nations.

Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will discuss the Motion of Thanks for 12 hours each. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply in Lok Sabha on February 7 and a day later in Rajya Sabha, sources said adding the general discussion on Budget will follow after the conclusion of the debate on the Motion of Thanks.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will reply to the discussion on Budget on February 11 in both the Houses.

No legislative business will be carried out during the first leg of the Budget Session ending on February 11, as the time will be consumed by both the debates.

While the Business Advisory Committee of Lok Sabha met on Monday after the President's address, the Rajya Sabha's panel met on Tuesday. At the meeting chaired by Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, sources said, it was decided that the debate on the Motion of Thanks will start from Wednesday at 11:30 AM.

In Rajya Sabha, sources said, the discussion on Budget is likely to start either on February 8 after the Prime Minister's reply or the next day. Sources said the parties have agreed to do away with the Private Members’ Business February 11, which falls on Friday when private members' business are usually taken up.

Naidu told the meeting that the government does not intend to propose any legislative business during the first part of the Budget session and there is no scope for taking up any Short Duration Discussion or considering Calling Attention Notices due to paucity of time.

Leader of the House Piyush Goyal, Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjuna Kharge and other members of the Rajya Sabha's BAC meeting.

