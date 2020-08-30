Rahul wishes Indian team for Chess Olympiad finals

Rahul Gandhi wishes Indian team for Chess Olympiad finals

  Aug 30 2020
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi sent his best wishes to the Indian chess team on Sunday for the finals of the Chess Olympiad, saying billions of hearts are rooting for them.

He said it is a matter of pride for India that the team has entered the finals of the Chess Olympiad for the first time.

"All the very best to the Indian team for the online Chess Olympiad. It's a matter of great pride to be in the finals for the first time ever. Go for the win! Billion hearts are rooting for you," Gandhi said on Twitter.

India reached the finals of the FIDE Online Chess Olympiad after Koneru Humpy took the spotlight and beat Poland's Monika Socko in a nervy tie-break on Saturday.

