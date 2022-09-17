Rahul Gandhi wishes PM Modi on his birthday

Rahul Gandhi wishes PM Modi on his birthday

Modi turned 72 on Saturday

PTI
PTI,
  • Sep 17 2022, 11:20 ist
  • updated: Sep 17 2022, 13:52 ist
Congress President Rahul Gandhi interacts with Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his speech in the Lok Sabha on 'no-confidence motion' during the Monsoon Session of Parliament in 2018. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday.

Modi turned 72 on Saturday, with politicians and dignitaries extending their best wishes to him.

"Wishing PM Narendra Modi a happy birthday," Gandhi tweeted.

India News
Narendra Modi
Rahul Gandhi

