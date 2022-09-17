Rahul Gandhi wishes PM Modi on his birthday

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday.
Modi turned 72 on Saturday, with politicians and dignitaries extending their best wishes to him.
"Wishing PM Narendra Modi a happy birthday," Gandhi tweeted.
Wishing PM Narendra Modi a happy birthday.
— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 17, 2022
