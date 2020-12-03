Rahul lacks consistency: Sharad Pawar on his leadership skills

At a time when the Maha Vikas Aghadi government completed one year, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar seemed to be critical of Congress scion Rahul Gandhi's leadership.

“There appears to be a lack of consistency, it will have to be seen if there is acceptance (of Rahul Gandhi) within the (Congress) party organisation,” said Pawar, who is the chief architect of the MVA involving Shiv Sena, NCP, Congress and their smaller allies.

Pawar’s observations came at an event organised by a media organisation.

On the issue of Rahul Gandhi’s criticism by former US President Barack Obama in his memoir ‘A Promised Land’, he said: “There is no need to accept everybody’s view…I do not comment on the performance of heads of foreign countries.”

The 79-year-old Pawar, a four-time Maharashtra Chief Minister and two-time Union Minister, also reiterated that while his daughter and Baramati MP Supriya Sule would be in national politics, his nephew and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar would be involved with state affairs.

Asked whether Supriya Sule would be the first woman Chief Minister, Pawar said: “Supriya has received many awards at the national level. She likes to work at the national level…everyone has some passion, she is interested in work at the national level.”

On Maharashtra, he said: “There are several leaders… Ajit Pawar, (state NCP President and Water Resources Minister) Jayant Patil and (Social Justice Minister) Dhananjay Munde.”