Rahul loyalist supports repealing Article 370

Aditi Singh, the Congress legislator from Raebareli, the Lok Sabha constituency of former party president Sonia Gandhi, came out in support of the scrapping of Art 370, deviating from the party line.

The line taken by Aditi, who was considered to be close to the outgoing Congress president Rahul Gandhi, has triggered alarm bells in the grand old party and there were speculations that she could leave Congress.

Aditi, who was the youngest member of the UP assembly, said that scrapping of the provision would help in the integration of Jammu & Kashmir with the country and ensure its development.

She, however, made it clear that her decision to support the centre's move was ''personal''. ''It is my view as an MLA,'' she said.

Aditi, however, also cautioned the government against trying to ''suppress'' the voice of the people of the border state.

She wrote ''United we stand...Jai Hind #Article 370'' on her Twitter page.

Aditi retorted by saying that she was an Indian first, when a user reminded her that she was member of the Congress, which has opposed scrapping of Art 370.

Aditi's stand was diametrically opposite to Rahul, who, after a day's silence, took to the social media to slam the centre's decision and termed it unconstitutional.

Though the young Congress leader's stand triggered alarm bells within the party, sources close to Aditi scotched rumours that she could leave the grand old party and join the BJP.

Aditi, whose father Akhilesh Singh has been a five-time MLA from Raebareli, had won the 2017 assembly poll from Raebareli by over 90 thousand votes. She had played a crucial role in the victory of Sonia Gandhi from Raebareli LS seat in the recently concluded general elections.