Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi to meet Hathras gang-rape victim's family today

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are likely to visit Hathras on Thursday to meet kin of the gang-rape victim amid outrage over Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s handling of the situation.

Amid the outrage over the Hathras incident, reports of another gang rape in Balrampur in Uttar Pradesh shook the state.

“A gruesome incident like Hathras has taken place in Balrampur. A girl was raped and her legs and back were broken. Girls have been brutalised in Azamgarh, Bulandshahr and Baghpat,” Priyanka said.

हाथरस जैसी वीभत्स घटना बलरामपुर में घटी। लड़की का बलात्कार कर पैर और कमर तोड़ दी गई। आजमगढ़, बागपत, बुलंदशहर में बच्चियों से दरिंदगी हुई। यूपी में फैले जंगलराज की हद नहीं। मार्केटिंग, भाषणों से कानून व्यवस्था नहीं चलती। ये मुख्यमंत्री की जवाबदेही का वक्त है। जनता को जवाब चाहिए। — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) October 1, 2020

“The jungle raj in UP has crossed all limits. Law and order are not maintained through marketing and speeches. It is time to hold the chief minister accountable. The people need answers,” the AICC General Secretary said.

The Gandhi siblings have already condemned the BJP government for trying to cover up the heinous incident, over the delay in the medical treatment of the victim and the forcible cremation by the state police in the absence of the family in the early hours of Wednesday.

“The government did not protect her when she was alive. The government did not provide her with timely treatment when she was attacked. After her death, the government snatched away the rights of the family to perform the last rites and denied dignity to the dead,” Priyanka had said on Wednesday.

“There is no justice under your rule, injustice prevails everywhere. Yogi Adityanath should resign,” the Congress leader said.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi had said that the nation would speak against the injustice meted out by the BJP government.

