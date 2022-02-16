Rahul, Priyanka pay obeisance at Guru Ravidas's birthplace in Varanasi

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday paid their obeisance at the Guru Ravidas temple on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

Both Rahul and Priyanka also performed 'langar seva' during their visit to the birthplace of the revered poet and social reformer of the 15-16th century at Seer Govardhan.

The Gandhi siblings arrived at the airport in Babatpur where they were received by local Congress leaders, including former MLA Ajay Rai, and went straight to the temple of Guru Ravidas in the city.

Office-bearers of the temple also offered a framed picture of Guru Ravidas and souvenirs to the former Congress president, and Priyanka, the party's general secretary and its UP in-charge.

Also read: PM Modi offers prayers at Ravidas temple

Earlier in the morning, Priyanka tweeted, “Will pay my respects at the Sant Shiromani Shri Guru Ravidas ji Maharaj Janmsthali in Varanasi today, like every year. I am happier this time because I will be going there with my brother."

Rahul also took to Twitter where he shared a couplet of Guru Ravidas and paid his tribute to him. The Congress leader also shared a video of himself performing 'seva' at the 'langar'.

Congress leader and Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi also paid obeisance to Guru Ravidas at his birthplace here on Wednesday, as did BJP leader and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The mystic poet and reformer enjoys a nationwide following, especially among a section of the Dalits.

Check out DH's latest videos