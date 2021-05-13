Rahul recovering from post-Covid cough: Priyanka Gandhi

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi is recovering from a bout of post-Covid cough, his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on Thursday.

“Yes, he tested a few days ago and came negative. He is well but still has slight post-Covid cough etc.,” Priyanka said in a #AskPGV session on Instagram.

“Go to my mother’s house and give her a big, huge …. tight, tight hug,” Priyanka said to a question on the first thing she would do post Covid-19.

Rahul had tested positive for Covid-19 on April 20. He did not attend the meeting of the Congress Working Committee on May 10 citing post-Covid-19 discomfort.