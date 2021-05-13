Rahul recovering from post-Covid cough: Priyanka Gandhi

Rahul recovering from post-Covid cough: Priyanka Gandhi

Rahul had tested positive for Covid-19 on April 20

Sagar Kulkarni
Sagar Kulkarni, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • May 13 2021, 22:35 ist
  • updated: May 13 2021, 22:35 ist
Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi is recovering from a bout of post-Covid cough, his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on Thursday.

“Yes, he tested a few days ago and came negative. He is well but still has slight post-Covid cough etc.,” Priyanka said in a #AskPGV session on Instagram.

“Go to my mother’s house and give her a big, huge …. tight, tight hug,” Priyanka said to a question on the first thing she would do post Covid-19.

Rahul had tested positive for Covid-19 on April 20. He did not attend the meeting of the Congress Working Committee on May 10 citing post-Covid-19 discomfort.

 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Rahul Gandhi
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Priyanka Gandhi

Related videos

What's Brewing

Ghastly visuals from Delhi's cremation & burial grounds

Ghastly visuals from Delhi's cremation & burial grounds

Mass adoption of EVs quite some time away in India

Mass adoption of EVs quite some time away in India

How safe are CT, X-Rays as tools to screen for Covid?

How safe are CT, X-Rays as tools to screen for Covid?

Computer chips are the new toilet paper

Computer chips are the new toilet paper

What's the road ahead for the farmers' protest?

What's the road ahead for the farmers' protest?

 