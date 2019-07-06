Rahul relishes dosa after getting bail in Patna  

A lower court granted bail to former Congress president Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case in Patna on Saturday. The defamation case was filed by Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi soon after Rahul, during an election campaign in Karnataka in April this year, said, “Why all thieves have Modi as surname.”

Rahul Gandhi, during Lok Sabha electioneering, made this jibe in an apparent reference to the fugitive Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi and others. Sushil Modi, who filed a defamation suit here in the State Capital, said he was hurt by Rahul’s statement.

On Saturday afternoon, Rahul appeared before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Gunjan Kumar, where the former Congress president pleaded “not guilty.” Rahul told the court that he was being harassed through such cases. The judge granted him bail on two sureties of Rs 10,000 each.

Soon after getting bail, Rahul went to have dosa in a family restaurant Vasant Vihar at Mauryalok Complex, where he, like a commoner, exchanged greetings with other guests sitting there.

Bihar Congress president Madan Mohan Jha and in-charge, Bihar affairs, Shakti Sinh Gohil too accompanied Rahul as the latter relished delicious dosa.

“My fight with the RSS and BJP is an ideological battle. And this will continue. At the same time, I will stand by poor, farmers, unemployed youths and anyone who is denied justice,” said Rahul, during his brief interaction with the media.

“On the issue of my resignation as Congress president, I have already made it clear through my letter. I have nothing more to say on this matter,” said Rahul as he left for New Delhi.

Congress sources said Rahul wanted to go to Muzaffarpur to meet children afflicted with suspected acute encephalitis syndrome (AES) but was denied permission by the Government.