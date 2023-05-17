Rahul to visit US in first week of June, address NRIs in New York

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit the US in the first week of June and address NRIs on June 4 in New York, sources in the Indian Overseas Congress said Tuesday.
Gandhi is also likely to visit Washington DC and Los Angeles during his over-a-week-long stay in the US, they said.
The sources said that during his visit he would address Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) in New York on June 4 but the venue has not been finalized and would be fixed this week.
During his US visit, he may interact with university students as well.
In March this year, Gandhi had visited the UK during which his remarks alleging that the structures of Indian democracy are under attack and there is a "full-scale assault" on the country's institutions, had created a row back home.
His remarks had triggered a political slugfest, with the BJP accusing him of maligning India on foreign soil and seeking foreign interventions, and the Congress hitting back at the ruling party by citing instances of Prime Minister Narendra Modi raising internal politics abroad.
