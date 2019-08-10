Rahul wants PM to clarify reports of violence in J&K

Rahul Gandhi on Saturday claimed that he had received reports about the situation in Kashmir had taken a turn for the worse and demanded a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"It is important that Prime Minister makes it clear what is happening in Union territory of Jammu&Kashmir, and Ladakh," Rahul told reporters here.

Rahul said the Congress Working Committee interrupted its deliberations on the selection of the new Congress President and had a presentation on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

"There are reports of violence, so we stopped our deliberation and we had our presentation on what was going in Jammu and Kashmir," Rahul said.

Rahul said he was not part of the discussions on the selection of the new Congress President, but was called because things in Jammu and Kashmir were very wrong.

"There are reports of violence," he said on his way out.

Rahul said the deliberations on the next Congress President would now continue.