Rahul will be exonerated from all 'baseless' accusation

Rahul will be exonerated from all 'baseless' accusations: Robert Vadra

Vadra also cited his own case and how he was summoned 15 times and has been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 13 2022, 12:33 ist
  • updated: Jun 13 2022, 12:33 ist
Robert Vadra. Credit: PTI File Photo

Ahead of Rahul Gandhi's appearance before the ED in a money laundering case, his brother-in-law Robert Vadra on Monday came out in his support saying he will be exonerated from all "baseless accusations".

Vadra also cited his own case and how he was summoned 15 times and has been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

In a Facebook post, Vadra, who is married to Priyanka Gandhi, said this government will not be able to suppress the people of the country by such methods of "harassment".

"Rahul, you will be undoubtedly exonerated from all baseless accusations," he said in the post.

Read | Rahul Gandhi appears before ED for questioning in money laundering case amid nationwide protests by Congress

"I have 15 times been through summons and visits with the Enforcement Directorate and have answered every question and delivered more than 23,000 documents, of my first Rupee earned till date," Vadra said.

"I believe truth will prevail and this harassment of the prevailing dispensation will not have the effect they desire. This government will not suppress people of the country by these methods of harassment. It will only make us all stronger people," he also said in his post.

Vadra said they are here to fight each day for the truth and "the people of the country stand with us".

Rahul Gandhi has been summoned by the ED in a money laundering case pertaining to the National Herald-AJL case. The ED has also summoned Sonia Gandhi in the case on June 23.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Roberet Vadra
Rahul Gandhi
India News
National Herald
Enforcement Directorate

What's Brewing

India's Covid-19 vaccine for animals: How it works

India's Covid-19 vaccine for animals: How it works

DH Radio: Can net-zero buildings tackle climate change?

DH Radio: Can net-zero buildings tackle climate change?

Western Ghats: It is time to act

Western Ghats: It is time to act

Pets put their best paw forward at mega show in B'luru

Pets put their best paw forward at mega show in B'luru

Wildlife lovers mourn Kabini's famed tusker

Wildlife lovers mourn Kabini's famed tusker

DH Toon | Centre hiring JCB operators, stone pelters?

DH Toon | Centre hiring JCB operators, stone pelters?

Here's how Amitabh Bachchan introduced new 'KBC' season

Here's how Amitabh Bachchan introduced new 'KBC' season

How this Bengaluru family took to beekeeping in their apartment

How this Bengaluru family took to beekeeping in their apartment

 