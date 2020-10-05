Rahul's rally to enter Haryana; CM says no to large gathering

After storming through Punjab against the Centre's farm sector reforms, Rahul Gandhi has now set the stage for a confrontation with the BJP government in Haryana.

The former Congress President's 'Kheti Bachao Yatra' is all set to enter Haryana on Tuesday evening amid sharp protests from senior minister Anil Vij, who had declared that he would not allow Rahul to bring in a large crowd from Punjab to create disturbance in the state.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that the former Congress President had the right to put forth his views, but his government will not allow Rahul to lead a big procession from Punjab.

“If he wants to have his programme by having some people from the state accompany him, there is no objection,” said Khattar.

Vij said that the health ministry guidelines do not permit a gathering of more than 100 persons. “The law is the same for a common man and Rahul Gandhi. We will not allow a gathering of more than 100 persons,” said Vij.

Rahul is scheduled to address farmers in Pehowa town of Haryana on Tuesday and a public meeting in Karnal on Wednesday. The former Congress President embarked on the 'Kheti Bachao Yatra on Sunday.

Addressing public meetings at Sangrur and Samana in Punjab on Monday, Rahul said that the three new farm laws enacted by the Modi government would not only break the back of the farmers but also make food grains costlier, as corporate giants such as Adani and Ambani would get a hold on the wholesale markets.

Rahul alleged that the Modi government was paving the way for a handful of its friends to gain control over the nation's resources.

He alleged that the Modi government had waived loans of big businessmen, but “finished off” small and medium enterprises, who generate maximum employment in the country.

“I am saying with a guarantee that this country will not be able to give employment to its youth in the coming time because Modi has destroyed the employment providing system,” Rahul said.

“After GST, demonetisation, and coronavirus, Modi ji is now into destroying our food security system,” he alleged.