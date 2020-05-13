Rail Bhavan closed for two days after CRPF staffer tests COVID-19 positive

COVID-19: Rail Bhavan to remain closed for 2 days

Ajith Athardy
Rail Bhavan, the headquarters of the Indian Railways will be closed for two days after a Railway Protection Force ( RPF ) staffer tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday.

According to an order issued on Wednesday, the building, which houses the Railway Board, will be shut on May 14 and 15 and intensive sanitisation of all the rooms and common areas will be done.

The employee, working as a clerk in RPF Director-General Arun Kumar's office on the fourth floor of Rail Bhavan, was in quarantine since May 6.

Earlier Sharma Shakthi Bhavan housed Ministry of Labour and Water Resources and two Floor in Shastri Bhavan were sealed after few employees tested positive.

