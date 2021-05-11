Railway employees' union demands higher compensation, early vaccination amid Covid-19

With as many as 1,952 employees of the Indian Railways succumbing to Covid-19 so far, railway unions are demanding Rs 50 lakh as compensation to families of those died, and early vaccination for all railway employees.

"Around 1,000 Covid-19 cases are being reported daily in the Railways in second wave. As many as 1,952 rail employees have died due to Covid-19 since March 2020," Railway Board Chairman Suneet Sharma said.

The Railways has an employee strength of around 13 lakh.

According to a Railways employees union, so far 113 station masters have died in the pandemic, most of them in the second wave. Around 50 men from Railway Protection Force have also died so far.

All India Railwaymen's Federation, a rail union, had written to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal demanding compensation at par with frontline workers for railwaymen who lost their lives while working during the coronavirus crisis.

In the letter, Shiva Gopal Mishra, General Secretary of the All India Railwaymen's Federation said, they said the men deserved Rs 50 lakh as compensation, same as that announced for frontline workers, and not Rs 25 lakh which is paid to them.

"More than one lakh have been infected by the virus, 65,000 have recovered and rejoined their duties, while 1,500 have lost their lives due to coronavirus," Mishra said.

The unions also demanded early vaccination of all Railway employees at the earliest. Earlier, vaccination was started for frontline workers, Railway medical staff as well as RPF personnel. But remaining sections of staff including ticket checkers, station masters, drivers and guards were not included in that drive.

Now, the Railways is expediting vaccinate remaining staff on priority basis in all zones, said an official.